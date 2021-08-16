PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chaos in Afghanistan. Evacuating flights were held up as those desperate to escape flooded the tarmac.

This comes as President Joe Biden addressed the nation about the Taliban’s takeover. Eyewitness News spoke with a local expert about the Taliban takeover.

The collapse of the Afghan government to the Taliban came so swiftly it stunned top U.S. officials and has seemingly upended 20 years of America’s military and civilian investment in transforming Afghanistan.

“They were looking for a political win by withdrawing before the 9/11 anniversary,” Wojtek Wolfe said.

Wolfe is an author and associate political science professor at Rutgers University-Camden. His research focuses on U.S. foreign affairs.

He talked to Eyewitness News about what the Taliban takeover means for the people in Afghanistan, and whether the United States is less safe and more vulnerable now to terrorism.

“The primary mission now is to get all U.S. personnel out of Afghanistan. And concurrent to that is to get all Afghan nationals out that have cooperated with the U.S. Those people are going to most likely face severe repercussions,” Wolfe said. “As far as terrorism in the region goes, this is definitely going to increase that.”

The crisis in Afghanistan is deeply personal to New Jersey Congressman Andy Kim, who worked in Afghanistan as an advisor to top military officials.

In a heartfelt, lengthy tweet, the congressman says in part: “I worked there 10 years ago, and I know firsthand how much these Afghans risked their lives and their families to work with us. We should help them because it is the right thing to do. We are getting people on planes, and I know the State Department is prioritizing local staff, spouses, and their kids.”

Kim urges bipartisanship in the response to Afghanistan.

“Let’s at least unite and commit as a nation to save as many people as we can. Right now. No excuses. Let’s do everything we can. Put aside partisanship and help those who helped us,” he said.

Congressman Kim was not available for an interview Monday. His staff says he is extremely busy working to get people out of Afghanistan safely.