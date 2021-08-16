CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Pennsauken Township news

PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A pedestrian was fatally struck on a highway in Pennsauken Township. A 40-year-old man was hit just before 12:30 a.m. Monday on New Jersey Route 73 in the northbound lanes near Remington Avenue.

 

READ MORE: Montgomery County Recommends Masks Indoors Regardless Of Vaccination Status, Requires Them In County Buildings

Pedestrian Struck On Route 73 In Pennsauken Township

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

READ MORE: CDC COVID-19 Community Transmission Map In Pennsylvania

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Authorities temporarily closed all lanes to investigate but Route 73 has since reopened.

MORE NEWS: Avanti Frozen Foods Expands Frozen Shrimp Recall Over Salmonella Outbreak

 