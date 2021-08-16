PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A pedestrian was fatally struck on a highway in Pennsauken Township. A 40-year-old man was hit just before 12:30 a.m. Monday on New Jersey Route 73 in the northbound lanes near Remington Avenue.
READ MORE: Montgomery County Recommends Masks Indoors Regardless Of Vaccination Status, Requires Them In County Buildings
The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.READ MORE: CDC COVID-19 Community Transmission Map In Pennsylvania
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Authorities temporarily closed all lanes to investigate but Route 73 has since reopened.MORE NEWS: Avanti Frozen Foods Expands Frozen Shrimp Recall Over Salmonella Outbreak