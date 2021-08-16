ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Some worrisome images from the Atlantic City Police Department. Tens of thousands of people poured into Atlantic City this weekend for Phish’s three-day concert.
The Atlantic City police sent Eyewitness News some photos from the event on Friday. Nearly 38,000 people attended the concert Friday.READ MORE: Taliban Takeover Of Afghanistan 'Definitely Going To Increase' Terrorism In The Region, Local Expert Says
Masks weren’t required, but social distancing was encouraged.
Phish announced a stricter policy for their remaining summer and fall tour dates.READ MORE: Bucks County Parents 'Frustrated And Upset' Over New COVID-19 Guidance For School Districts
It comes as Atlantic City prepares for a busy week of events.
Among those events is the Atlantic City Air Show. Practice will take place Tuesday and the show is scheduled for Wednesday.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will debut a new demonstration for the first time in more than 40 years.MORE NEWS: Serious Crash Shuts Down Northbound Lanes Of New Jersey Turnpike In Mount Laurel
Organizers say that’s because the pandemic canceled a majority of the 2020 season, giving the team time to enhance their maneuvers.