HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — On Monday, Pennsylvania Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam and Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega will announce two new initiatives to support schools and preserve in-person education and sports during the pandemic. They will be joined virtually by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
The briefing will take place at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Wolf Administration to announce new initiatives to support schools and keep students in classrooms and participating in sports during the 2021-2022 school year
- When: Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
- Time: 1 p.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.