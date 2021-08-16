TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Two married New Jersey State Police detectives forfeited their jobs Monday to resolve charges related to false reports they filed after a February 2020 bar fight, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.
Detective Sgt. 1st Class Gregory Ogden, 52, and Detective Sgt. Dorothy Ogden, 46, of Hammonton, N.J., entered consent orders to forfeit their positions. Both face charges of fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records. The two are also permanently barred from public office and public employment in New Jersey.
On Feb. 22, 2020, the couple got into a fight at the Exit 6 Bar in North Wildwood; according to the attorney general's office, "they were involved in a physical altercation with other patrons, during witch Gregory was struck in the head with a bottle." The North Wildwood Police Department responded after a call of an aggravated assault.
"The couple failed to immediately notify their chain of command in the New Jersey State Police as required," prosecutors said. The couple instead waited two days before "allegedly submitt[ing] official New Jersey State Police Special Reports." The reports inaccurately described their conduct during the incident; video footage and other evidence contradicted their reports.
The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Brian Uzdavinis of the OPIA Corruption Bureau.