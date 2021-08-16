MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County health officials are recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a face mask when inside at businesses. Health officials say this is a recommendation and not a requirement.

State data now shows substantial community transmission of the virus in Montgomery County for more than two weeks.

Officials are also issuing a mask mandate in county-run buildings starting Monday.

They are urging businesses to require masks in all indoor spaces.

The county says businesses have the legal right to ask people to show their vaccination cards for admission, but they are leaving the decision to require proof of vaccination up to the businesses.

Heath Commissioner Val Arkoosh says businesses should put up signs encouraging masks to remind people. Another option is for businesses to have masks available for customers when they walk into the building.

She doesn’t want businesses employees to get into altercations with patrons over asking them to wear a mask.

“I recommend to businesses that they go ahead and put signs up, reminding people. I don’t want anyone to get in altercations with customers, make sure they have masks available, having them available when folks walk in the doors, maybe a suggestion to put a mask on could go a long way to keep the community safe,” Arkoosh said.

Many shoppers we spotted on Sunday were already wearing one, according to Montgomery County Director of Communications Kelly Cofrancisco.

“I’m ordering curbside,” one man said. “I’m waiting for them to bring the food out. If I was going in, I would have a mask on, too.”

But not everyone is on board.

“I think that every business should have the right to do as they please and let the citizens decide,” Daniel Dillard said.

The guidance does not apply outdoors.

“Generally speaking, if you are vaccinated, it is not recommended that you mask outdoors,” Cofrancisco said.

Most people CBS3 spoke with hope a majority will cover up for the good of the community.

“At the end of the day, it is their right not to wear a mask,” Katrice Bailey said. “But it’s very important that you’re mindful of other people.”

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. Alicia Roberts contributed to this report.