PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lil Baby, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, and more will be in Philadelphia this Labor Day weekend for the 10th Made In American festival. Organizers announced the lineup for the Saturday and Sunday performances Monday.
Saturday
Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, Kehlani, Young Thug, Baby Keem, A$AP Ferg, Griselda, Coi Leray, Morray, Latto, Bia, Fivio Foreign, Kaash Paige, Pi’erre Bourne, Duke Deuce, Maeta, Destin Conrad
Sunday
Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Roddy Ricch, Bobby Shmurda, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, Tinashe, Freddie Gibbs, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Lloyd Banks, Foushee, Mariah the Scientist, Mozzy, Cazzu, Capella Grey, 26AR
Times and stages for the performances will be announced closer to Labor Day weekend.MORE NEWS: CDC COVID-19 Community Transmission Map In Pennsylvania
Starting Monday, festival goers can buy single-day tickets here.