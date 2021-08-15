CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Prosecutor is investigating a homicide of a 67-year-old man that was shot and killed in Camden.Montgomery County Urges Residents To Wear Masks Indoors Amidst COVID-19 Cases Rising
Police say someone shot Thomas Smith on Kaighn Avenue near Louis Street on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m.READ MORE: Veteran Stanley Saks Celebrates 100th Birthday In Warminster
Smith died at the hospital.MORE NEWS: Bucks County Health Department Provides School Districts With Back To School Guidance As COVID-19 Cases Rise
There is no word on any arrests.