By Amy Feldman
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Camden County Prosecutor is investigating a homicide of a 67-year-old man that was shot and killed in Camden.

Police say someone shot Thomas Smith on Kaighn Avenue near Louis Street on Sunday at around 3:30 a.m.

Smith died at the hospital.

There is no word on any arrests.