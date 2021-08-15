WARMINSTER, Pa. (CBS) — There is no stopping veteran Stanley Saks who is celebrated his 100th birthday in Warminster on Sunday.
On Sunday, his family threw a big party for him at the Veterans of Foreign Wars on Louis Drive in Warminster.
Mr. Saks is a World War II veteran.
Saks said there is no secret to reaching the century mark.
Sak says it only comes around once, and he hopes everyone gets to experience it.
Happy 100th birthday, Mr. Saks.