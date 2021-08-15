PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot six times in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened at 26th and Arizona Streets just after 3 p.m. Sunday.
The victim was reportedly shot six times, twice in each leg and right arm.
He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.