By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot six times in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened at 26th and Arizona Streets just after 3 p.m. Sunday.

The victim was reportedly shot six times, twice in each leg and right arm.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Victim Shot 6 Times In Philadelphia, In Critical Condition, Police Say

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.