PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Salvation Army is helping to prepare children for back to school. Volunteers distributed more than 200 backpacks and clothing to families in need.
Eyewitness News at 55th and Market Streets in West Philadelphia.
Temple University donated the backpacks.
They are filled with notebooks and pencils.
Hilco Global donated the clothing.
The first day of school for Philadelphia public school students is Tuesday, Aug. 31.