Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Nicetown

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More gun violence in Philadelphia. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Saint Luke Street in the city’s Nicetown section.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police have recovered a weapon but so far, no arrest has been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.