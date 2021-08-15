Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More gun violence in Philadelphia. Police say a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times just after 9 p.m. Saturday on the 1500 block of Saint Luke Street in the city’s Nicetown section.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police have recovered a weapon but so far, no arrest has been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.