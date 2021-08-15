PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Monday, August 16, 2021, marks one year since a horrifying accident in Tacony. A hit-and-run driver struck a child who had just gotten a treat from an ice cream truck.

He has been fighting to recover from his injuries ever since.

For Christopher Currid and his family, the time between ages 4 and 5 felt like a lifetime.

“It’s just been a year since I’ve had my son,” Carolyn Zirkelbac said. “It’s sad.”

The last time we saw Christopher, he was recovering at a Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Seashore House.

He was critically injured, after a driver is seen on surveillance, ran a stop sign hitting him as he was getting ice cream from an ice cream truck.

“There’s no trail from him since you know there’s just nothing,” Zirkelbac said. “There’s no clear license plate. There’s no clear image of a car.”

The hit and run happened on the 6600 block of Keystone Street on August 16 of last year.

Zirkelbac says in that year, Christopher has made unbelievable strides in his recovery.

“He has made immense strides like we just weren’t even expecting,” Zirkelbac said. “He’s just been doing great.”

But because of the accident, Christopher may never be the same.

“He has trouble walking, he needs assistance with walking as you can tell by his little walker, and you know, like feeding himself and bathing. Like normal activities for a child,” Zirkelbach said.

Zirkelbach says Christopher will be starting Kindergarten this fall.

A milestone she says is hard to enjoy knowing the driver is still out there.

“I do have hope,” Zirkelbach said. “I even have hope that the person that did this, if he does see this maybe say something himself.”

A reward for information stands at $6,500.