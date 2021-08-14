PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some local families are kicking off the back-to-school season at the Philadelphia Zoo. Eyewitness News was there for the second annual Walk the Zoo event.
The group Health Partners Plans hosts the event.
There was a 5K walk and scavenger hunt through the zoo.
Kids also got backpacks filled with school supplies.
More than 3,000 people were at the event.
"We're really excited to see the turnout," Catherine Bird with Health Partners Plans said. "As you can see, people are excited."
Proceeds from the event go to a foundation that provides local scholarships.