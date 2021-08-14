TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices remained unchanged in New Jersey and around the nation as demand eased but crude oil prices increased.
AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.20, unchanged from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.16 a gallon a year ago at this time.
The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.18, also unchanged from last week. Drivers were paying $2.17 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.
Analysts say demand appears to be slackening as the school year begins and COVID-19 concerns linger. But they say crude oil prices are still "hovering around the $70 mark," which may keep prices at the pump from dropping much farther as the end of the summer season approaches.
