PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Disaster in Haiti. Hundreds are dead after a massive earthquake left a trail of destruction.

On Saturday, Haitians from the Philadelphia area reacted to the devastation.

The Haitian Chamber of Commerce has been communicating non-stop as they work to figure out how to help. They will be meeting in Northeast Philadelphia soon to discuss a team that will be heading to Haiti.

Communication with friends and family has been slow due to spotty internet service in Haiti. The epicenter was about 78 miles west of the capital of Port-Au-Prince. Rescue efforts have been hindered due to a landslide that was triggered by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which blocked a major roadway.

Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry has declared a state of emergency that will last a month.

President Joe Biden has authorized immediate response with aid from the United States.

In the meantime, hundreds have been declared dead. Eyewitness News spoke with one man whose family was caught in the rubble but managed to get out with broken bones.

The last earthquake in Haiti of this strength was back in 2010 when 300,000 people died.

As the Chamber of Commerce gets ready to head south to help, they’re urging people to offer monetary support, so they can see what’s needed once they arrive.

“Some people might lose their business,” Mery Tony Nathan, of the Chamber of Commerce, said. “They might need a little money to start back up again. These things will be a little more helpful to them instead of sending food, sometimes it goes to waste and people don’t realize that”

Haiti has been dealing with a lot of turmoil. To add to the earthquake, Tropical Storm Grace is expected to hit late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.