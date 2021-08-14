PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Bodyguard has found a new home. Jason Peters, who spent 12 seasons with the Eagles, has signed a deal with the Chicago Bears, his agency announced on Twitter on Saturday.

During his time in Philadelphia, Peters was one of the best left tackles in the NFL up until the past couple of seasons. Injuries have started to affect the 39-year-old’s game and the Eagles finally moved on from Peters this year. Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard entered training camp battling for the starting left tackle spot, but the former professional rugby player seems to have it locked up.

In his career, Peters has made nine Pro Bowls and was a six-time All-Pro — two First-Team and four Second-Team. He’s also a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade team.

Peters helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl in franchise history during the 2017-18 season. Even though he didn’t play in the game due to a torn ACL, MCL that he suffered midway through the season, Peters still played a huge role as a mentor and coach to guys on the offensive line.

Peters started 148 games for the Eagles. The team acquired him from the Buffalo Bills in 2009 for several draft picks after he was unhappy with his contract situation.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy told reporters Peters will have a chance to compete for the starting left tackle spot.