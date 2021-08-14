ARDMORE, PA (CBS) — In Delaware County, gunfire rang out in the parking lot of a bowling alley on Friday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. outside of Wynnewood Lanes in Haverford Township.
Police say a woman got into an argument with her child’s father. During the argument, officers say the father pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the victim, and injured her chest.
The child was not present during the shooting and is safe, according to police.
The investigation is continuing and charges are pending.