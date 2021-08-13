PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia is trying something new to combat the congestion in Center City. Starting Monday, the city will begin creating some “bus-only” lanes for SEPTA buses.
You'll see them on Market Street between 15th and 20th Streets, as well as JFK Boulevard between 15th and 19th streets.
The far-right lane on each street will be changed to bus-only.READ MORE: New Mobile Vaccine Clinic Opens In West Philadelphia
The city will study the new lanes for a year and a half to see if they should be expanded across Center City.