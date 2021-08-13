PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The gang’s all back together. On Friday, the Indianapolis Colts tweeted a picture of former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson at training camp.
Old friends catching up. pic.twitter.com/U3eSsh0gVq
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 13, 2021
Pederson was reunited with Carson Wentz and former Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich. The trio helped bring the Birds their first Super Bowl in 2017-18.
Thankfully, Pederson was able to find his signature visor.
The reunion comes following Pederson and Wentz’s reportedly tumultuous relationship last season as just about everything went wrong for the Birds. Following Pederson’s firing and Wentz’s trade to the Colts, ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the two went “eight, nine, 10 weeks” without talking.
That’s not what you want from your head coach and quarterback.
Last week, the former Birds coach was spotted at the Chicago Bears training camp, where he caught up with Bears head coach Matt Nagy. The two were both coached on Andy Reid's staff in Kansas City before becoming head coaches.
Where will Pederson pop up next week?