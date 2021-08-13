PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was shot in North Philadelphia, police said Friday night. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Edgley Street.
Police said the teen was shot once in his left thigh. He was transported by a private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition, police said.
According to police, the vehicle is being held by investigators.
There are no arrests at this time, police said.
