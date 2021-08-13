BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) — Montgomery County is now recommending masks inside public places.

But if things get any worse, guidance could change for both indoors and outdoors.

Montgomery County officials insist the guidance for indoor masking in public places is only a recommendation, not a mandate. But officials say the change is because of an increase in both cases and hospitalizations.

As shoppers walked into the Acme in Bala Cynwyd, many make sure to have on face coverings.

“I just want to respect everybody around me, wear my mask as much as possible,” shopper Don Martin said.

Montgomery County now wants everyone to put on a mask in public buildings regardless of vaccination status.

“I think it’s an excellent idea,” one woman said.

“We gotta all stick together, help each other out,” said another.

Even little ones agree.

“You need them to not get coronavirus, you really need them,” Liam Gresham said.

A Montgomery County spokesperson also points out outdoor masking could also be recommended but only if COVID cases continue to climb.

“Generally speaking, if you are vaccinated, it’s not recommended at this point to wear a mask outdoors,” spokesperson Kelly Cofrancisco said. “We would really have to really be seeing substantial growth in our case counts.”

Still, to some, face coverings can be a fashion accessory.

“You can match them up, you can look real nice in them. Dress them up, dress them down,” shopper Shimaine Brown said.

Montgomery County is also urging everyone 12 and up to get vaccinated against COVID.