PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has issued a new vaccination requirement for health care workers and those in higher education. Health officials announced on Friday all Philadelphia health care workers and all staff, students and faculty at colleges and universities will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 15, unless they have a medical or religious exception.
Health care workers with an exception must have a PCR or antigen test twice a week.READ MORE: Wawa Employee Stabs Knife-Wielding Man Who Jumped Over Counter Angry About Long Wait, Philadelphia Police Say
Colleges and universities will have to offer PCR testing once a week or antigen testing twice a week for those with exceptions. However, if the college or university has a vaccination rate of 90% or higher, those with exceptions will have to double-mask and maintain a six-foot distance.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: 1 More Day Of Extreme Heat Friday With A Chance Of Thunderstorms
Or if feasible, colleges and universities can offer those with exceptions virtual options.
This comes days after the city issued a new mask mandate for businesses.MORE NEWS: Woman Stabbed To Death In Kensington, Suspect Arrested
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.