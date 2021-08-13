CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A West Chester man faces numerous charges after authorities found child pornography, contraband and fake military papers inside his home.
Carlin Alexander, 32, is charged with multiple counts of dissemination and possession of child porn, misrepresentation of military service/honors, tampering with physical evidence and more.
According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, Chester County detectives and West Chester officers arrested Alexander on Thursday following a child pornography investigation that started earlier this year.
Authorities said they got tips about Alexander possessing images and video of child sex abuse on Snapchat and Discord. When investigators searched his home and seized his electronics, they found that many were set to factory settings.
Investigators with the Chester County Computer Forensic Unit got into the devices and found “hundreds of thousands” of images showing child sex abuse, according to an affidavit. Authorities uncovered numerous videos of minors being raped.
In addition to the electronics, investigators discovered forged military service papers in Alexander's home. One showed a dishonorable discharge from the U.S. Marines, while another shows an honorable discharge as a Marine Corporal. Alexander had a Marine dress uniform in his living room; the rank on the uniform was a sergeant.
A judge set Alexander’s bail to $130,000. He remains in Chester County Prison.