CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A convenience store in Camden County has sold a Powerball lottery ticket worth $1 million. The ticket was sold at Speed Mart on Park Boulevard in Clementon.
The ticket matched all five of the white balls drawn.
Lottery officials are asking people to check their tickets because there were also smaller prizes won.
Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday night: 12, 18, 20, 29 and 30. The red Power Ball number was 16.
Because there were no grand prize winners, Saturday’s Power Ball jackpot is now an estimated $258 million.