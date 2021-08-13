CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, New Jersey news, Powerball

CLEMENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A convenience store in Camden County has sold a Powerball lottery ticket worth $1 million. The ticket was sold at Speed Mart on Park Boulevard in Clementon.

The ticket matched all five of the white balls drawn. 

READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: 1 More Day Of Extreme Heat Friday With A Chance Of Thunderstorms

Lottery officials are asking people to check their tickets because there were also smaller prizes won.

READ MORE: 37-Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Kensington

Here are the winning numbers from Wednesday night: 12, 18, 20, 29 and 30. The red Power Ball number was 16.

MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Health Department To Hold COVID-19 Update

Because there were no grand prize winners, Saturday’s Power Ball jackpot is now an estimated $258 million.