DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Businesses are facing tensions and fears as communities across the tri-state area reintroduce indoor mask mandates. In Media, businesses are wondering if they’ll soon have to tell customers to mask up.

At Fellini Cafe, Janie Landino said it has been a steady flow of business, conversations, and smiles. The unknown is scary.

“A little bit nerve-wracking, wondering what’s going to happen if we are going to have to go back to mandatory masks,” Landino told CBS3.

Just miles away in Philadelphia, the mayor let businesses decide if they wanted to implement a mask mandate. It’s a decision that hasn’t come easy for some owners.

Raheem Islam, who owns Cherish Philly, told Eyewitness News some customers aren’t taking their mask policy well.

“Three people literally walked in today. As they walked through the door, I said, ‘You got to get your mask?’ ‘You don’t have one for me?’ I said, ‘Nah not really.’ He slammed and turned around,” Islam said.

In Media, it is mask-free for now. Breanna DiPetro celebrated with her grandmother; both share a birthday, and a party was out of the question last year.

“I’m just happy to be around my family at this point,” she said.

Many people who talked with CBS3 wondered why the mask mandate was removed in the first place if it would eventually need to come back.