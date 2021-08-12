CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A scare at home for one of the newest Philadelphia 76ers players. Andre Drummond saved his son from drowning in a pool.

Drummond shared the terrifying video on Twitter.

You can see the 2-year-old boy hop into the pool. Just moments later, Drummond jumped in with all of his clothes on.

Luckily, the boy was only in there for a couple of seconds and no one was hurt.

Drummonds called this every parent’s worst nightmare.