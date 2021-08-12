PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A scare at home for one of the newest Philadelphia 76ers players. Andre Drummond saved his son from drowning in a pool.
Drummond shared the terrifying video on Twitter.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Man Charged With Homicide After Human Head Found In Freezer
NOT ALL HEROS WEAR CAPES 🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️
A parents worst nightmare….. Feat my son & I 😂😂
No one was harmed in this video pic.twitter.com/POumiU9HGk
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) August 12, 2021READ MORE: Taste With Tori: Beachgoers In Avalon Flock To Croce's Pasta To Go For Delicious Homemade Italian Specialities
You can see the 2-year-old boy hop into the pool. Just moments later, Drummond jumped in with all of his clothes on.
Luckily, the boy was only in there for a couple of seconds and no one was hurt.MORE NEWS: COVID On Officials' Minds As Atlantic City Preps For Big Summer Weekend
Drummonds called this every parent’s worst nightmare.