By CBS3 Staff
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors are expected to make an announcement about the ongoing investigation into a fatal mass shooting in Cumberland County that happened in May. Fourteen people were shot in Fairfield Township near the site of a birthday party.

Three people died.

Authorities have arrested three people on weapons-related charges in the wake of the shooting.

  • What: Press Conference to provide Investigation Update regarding Mass Shooting incident
  • Who: Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and NJSP Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Noble
  • When: Thursday, Aug. 12
  • Time: 2:30 p.m.
  • Where:

