FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Prosecutors are expected to make an announcement about the ongoing investigation into a fatal mass shooting in Cumberland County that happened in May. Fourteen people were shot in Fairfield Township near the site of a birthday party.
- What: Press Conference to provide Investigation Update regarding Mass Shooting incident
- Who: Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae and NJSP Lieutenant Colonel Geoffrey Noble
- When: Thursday, Aug. 12
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- Where: In the player above or on your streaming device through CBSN Philly
