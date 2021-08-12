AVALON, N.J. (CBS) — If you’re in the place that’s cooler by the mile, we’ve got a spot that’s hotter than hot with beachgoers who are craving Italian and fresh-made pasta. In this week’s Taste With Tori, we head to Avalon for some saucy spectacular takeout from Croce’s Pasta To Go.
If you’re hungry for a little pasta in Avalon, Croce’s Pasta To Go is now the go-to for beachgoers who have a hankering for homemade Italian specialties like chicken cutlets and, of course, freshly made and cut pasta.
Rob Croce’s dad started Croce’s in Cherry Hill in 1990. It’s been a staple and something families couldn’t wait to get a taste of by the beach.
