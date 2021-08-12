PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this very hot day — Phillies fans will have to wear masks when indoors at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday afternoon. Philadelphia now requires masks indoors, at all locations, unless vaccinations are required for everyone.

Fans at the ballpark will be required to wear them in elevators, restrooms, and the Phillies store.

It’s a hot one but fans are excited for today’s @Phillies game ⚾️☀️ @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4cxnsdJlYr — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) August 12, 2021

Despite the heat, Phillies fans are trying to keep cool and hydrated while also hoping for a win so they don’t get swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I dressed appropriately,” Jennifer Lucano, of Cinnaminson, said. “I’m drinking plenty of water in between some of the other beverages. That is my plan!”

CBS3’s Matt Petrillo spoke with a group of Phillies fans tailgating about how they’re going to handle the hottest day of the year thus far.

“I’m very comfortable,” Tyron Steele, of Sicklerville, said. “I’m gonna relax with my light colors on and go Phillies!”

“I bought seats in the shade and I’ve been planning to come here for two months,” Andrew White said.