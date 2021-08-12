PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The dangerous heat continues across the region again today. During the height of the afternoon, feels like temperatures will push to 105° – 110°.
The threat for strong to severe thunderstorms will pick later this afternoon and evening. Main threats will be damaging winds, nearly continuous lightning, and torrential rainfall. Friday, unfortunately, looks to be a repeat of Thursday.READ MORE: COVID In Philadelphia: New Indoor Mask Mandate Among New Restrictions Issued To Combat Rising Cases
Relief arrives this weekend, yay! A cold front will cross the region by Saturday leading to scattered rain and thunderstorms, some storms could be strong. Behind the front humidity plummets.READ MORE: Man Killed, 4 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Banana's 876 Bar & Lounge In Olney, Philadelphia Police Say
Highs over the weekend should drop back into the 80s. By Sunday it should be dry.MORE NEWS: Man Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting
Due to the dangerous heat, Philadelphia has issued a heat health emergency and has activated cooling centers around the city. Click here to see where you can cool off.