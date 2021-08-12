PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Philadelphia introduces its mask mandate, the latest guidance is causing confusion for those planning to say, “I do.”

A blunt op-ed piece by Caitlin Brown, a local bride and mother, highlighted one of the city’s oversights. The mandate “requires masks indoors at all businesses and institutions that do not require vaccination for employees or patrons.”

As Brown pointed out, there is no mention of children.

“Kids under 12 can’t get vaccinated, children under 2 can’t wear a mask,” she said. “I just want some sort of exception.”

The Philadelphia Department of Health is meeting Thursday night to discuss a possible exemption for kids under 12 at private events. That includes weddings.

Places like Attico Rooftop are now only open to those who are fully vaccinated, meaning Stacey Lyons has talked to some upset people, including one bride.

“She was very upset, she’s not sure her father is going to be able to come,” Lyons said.

As for Brown, she and her fiancee are about to become a family of three. Despite the exciting news, she’s worried she might need to change the venue to accommodate.

Acting Health director Cheryl Bettingole will hold a 10 a.m. briefing Friday regarding the mask mandate.