HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf will visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lancaster on Thursday. The governor will urge Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The briefing will take place at 10 a.m and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.
- What: Gov. Wolf to Visit Vaccination Clinic, Urge Pennsylvanians to Get Vaccinated to Stop Spread of COVID-19
- When: Thursday, August 12, 2021
- Time: 10 a.m
- Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device.
