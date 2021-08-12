CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Pennsylvania News

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Governor Tom Wolf ​will visit a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Lancaster on Thursday. The ​governor will urge Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The briefing will take place at 10 a.m and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above.

  • What: Gov. Wolf ​to Visit Vaccination Clinic, ​Urge Pennsylvanians to Get Vaccinated to Stop Spread of COVID-19
  • When: Thursday, August 12, 2021
  • Time: 10 a.m
  Online stream: Live on your mobile and streaming device.

