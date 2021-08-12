PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed 11 times in a PATCO station, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.
The stabbing happened on the stairway of the PATCO station on the corner of 15th and Locust Streets around 9:50 p.m. The victim, who has only been identified as a male, was stabbed 11 times throughout the body.
Emergency personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.
The incident is still under investigation.