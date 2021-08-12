PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — PATCO is increasing police presence in stations in Philadelphia after a man was stabbed 11 times in a PATCO station Thursday night. The stabbing happened on the stairway of the PATCO station on the corner of 15th and Locust Streets around 9:50 p.m.
Police say an altercation between two homeless individuals residing in the area sparked the stabbing. The victim is currently listed in stable condition.
“The safety and security of our passengers and employees on the PATCO transit line are our highest priority. PATCO has zero tolerance for criminal activity that impacts the safety and security of our customers and employees. Starting today, and until further notice, DRPA has assigned additional police officers to this area which is under the jurisdiction of the City of Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Police Department,” PATCO said in a statement.
Police continue to investigate the incident.