Man Critically Injured In North Philadelphia Triple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a triple shooting in North Philadelphia. It happened at 2:45 a.m. Thursday on the 2400 block of West Seybert Street.
One man is in critical condition. The other two victims are in stable condition.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Excessive Heat Warning Till Friday COVID In Philadelphia: New Indoor Mask Mandate Among New Restrictions Issued To Combat Rising Cases
Investigators are working to determine a motive for the gun violence.
So far, no arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Man Killed, 4 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Banana's 876 Bar & Lounge In Olney, Philadelphia Police Say
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.