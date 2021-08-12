PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was killed and four others were injured in a shooting outside a bar in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Rising Sun Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives were on the scene gathering evidence outside Banana’s 876 Bar & Lounge.

Police say a man was shot multiple times in the torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Four other men were also struck by gunfire.

A 27-year-old man was shot once in the arm and once in the leg and is currently listed in critical condition.

Two other men — a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old — suffered gunshot wounds and are currently in stable condition, according to police. Another victim is also in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

