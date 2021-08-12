ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City officials are taking extra COVID precautions to keep visitors safe as the heat and a weekend full of music and fun brings people to the shore.

Notorious jam band Phish will play Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, breaking a seven-year drought of not playing at the shore.

Saturday has even more in store for those who love cars. Carchella will be at Bader Field this weekend as well.

“We’re looking forward for it to be a robust weekend, and more importantly a safe weekend,” Mayor Marty Smalls Sr. said.

It’s a jam-packed weekend, one taking place in the middle of a major heat wave. Officials are also concerned about COVID and the Delta variant, which continues to increase case counts across the country.

Smalls says the city is keeping COVID safety in mind

“Guided by health experts, we’ll follow CDC recommendations,” he said.

Scott Evans, who is the city’s Emergency Management Coordinator, says their operation center will have all hands on deck.

“We have lots of resources in town. We’re gonna be fully staffed,” Evans said. “Every single public safety from EMS agencies to lifeguards, fire, police. We’re gonna be at the highest level staffing.”

Parts of the beach will be closed for the concert. People are expected to arrive as early as Thursday evening.