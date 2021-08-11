CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –  Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Haverford Avenue in the Haddington section.

Police say one of the victims was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

A woman was also shot in the ankle.

They were both taken to the hospital.

There’s no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.