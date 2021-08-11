PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in West Philadelphia. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of Haverford Avenue in the Haddington section.
Police say one of the victims was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
A woman was also shot in the ankle.
They were both taken to the hospital.
They were both taken to the hospital.

There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.