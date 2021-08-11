PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Good vibes are flying down in South Philadelphia at Eagles training camp. Jordan Mailata has been dominating on the field during camp, and now we’re hearing he can crush it on the mic as well.
Eagles linebacker Shaun Bradley posted a video of Mailata singing for the team on social media.
Mailata is competing with Andre Dillard for the starting left tackle spot after the Birds moved on from Jason Peters after more than a decade. But, a knee injury will have Dillard sideline for the team’s preseason opener on Thursday night.
A 2019 first-round pick, Dillard sprained his knee during Tuesday’s practice and is listed as week-to-week.
The Eagles host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field at 7:30 p.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.