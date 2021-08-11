Teenager Shot In Fairhill; Shooting Also Knocked Out Power In Neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a teenager injured. It happened around midnight Wednesday on the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue in Fairhill.Victim Shot In Head In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say
Police say they learned of the shooting after the injured teen showed up at the hospital.
They say a bullet also struck a transformer, causing a temporary power outage in the neighborhood.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.