CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in North Philadelphia has left a teenager injured. It happened around midnight Wednesday on the 400 block of West Indiana Avenue in Fairhill.

Teenager Shot In Fairhill; Shooting Also Knocked Out Power In Neighborhood

READ MORE: Victim Shot In Head In West Philadelphia Double Shooting, Police Say

Police say they learned of the shooting after the injured teen showed up at the hospital.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Mayor, Health Commissioner To Address Vaccination Requirements For Municipal Employees Wednesday

They say a bullet also struck a transformer, causing a temporary power outage in the neighborhood.

MORE NEWS: Gloucester County School District Pushing Back School Start Times To Align With Natural Sleep Cycles Of Adolescents

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.