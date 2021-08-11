Police Searching For Rasheed Robinson, Accused Of Killing Man While 2 Young Kids Were In Home

DARBY BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) — Police need your help to find a man accused of shooting a man nine times inside a Delaware County home Sunday afternoon with a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old home when it happened.

The man police are searching for is a convicted felon with a violent past and while the crime happened in Darby Borough, Rasheed Robinson could be hiding out as far away as Northeast Philly.

“It’s urgent to get him off the street. He knows what he did,” Darby Borough Police Chief Joseph Gabe said.

Police say Robinson is armed and dangerous. He’s accused of gunning down a man on Sunday afternoon inside a Darby Borough home.

“He’s arguing with his girlfriend. He’s so angry it leads to him shooting what would be the father figure to his girlfriend,” Gabe said.

Gabe says the 25-year-old from Lansdowne shot Bennie Drake nine times after Drake came to the house attempting to break up that fight.

According to the affidavit obtained by CBS3, Robinson stood on a bed as he fired those fatal shots.

“To be in that small room in a small house, and to commit that type of crime, it’s just sad,” Gabe said.

Officials also confirm a 1 and 4-year-old were home at the time of the murder and that Robinson has been previously arrested for violent gun crimes.

Police from Delaware County to Philadelphia are now searching for any sign of Robinson.

“We have information that he frequents the 60th and Spruce Street area, 60th and Cedar, as well as the far Northeast,” Gabe said.

They’re also asking for the public’s help before it’s too late.

“He knows we are looking for him and eventually we are going to find him,” Gabe said.

Robinson is described as 5-foot-5, 140 pounds, and has two tattoos under his right eye — one that reads “SNL.”

Anyone who may have seen or known where he could be is asked to keep their distance and to call the police immediately.