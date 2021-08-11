PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A cluster of thunderstorms are making their way through Jim Thorpe and Mount Pocono Wednesday morning. The storms will continue to slowly migrate east during the morning hours, dumping heavy rain in their track. The threat for afternoon scattered storms continues today.Teenager Shot In Fairhill; Shooting Also Knocked Out Power In Neighborhood
As we saw yesterday, some of these storms can dump heavy rain and produce damaging wind gusts of up to 60mph. A marginal risk for severe weather is expected with damaging wind and hail being the top concerns in addition to torrential rainfall. The unsettled pattern sticks around through the start of the weekend.
Meanwhile, an Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect at noon and currently runs until 8 p.m. Thursday. However, the NWS has stated they will likely extend it into Friday, as well. Heat index values to 105° are possible to 110° on Thursday, and to 105° on Friday.
Saturday will be our day of transition as a strong cold front traverses the region. This will present a chance for rain and storms and the open the door to a much drier and much more comfortable air mass by Saturday night. Sunday looks very nice.