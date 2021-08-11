PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia restaurants have had less than 24 hours to react to the city’s new mask mandate. During that time, they’ve had to notify customers and their employees. The decision has not been easy to make.

“We couldn’t put our staff through policing guests any longer,” Attico Rooftop Bar & Restaurant General Manager Stacey Lyons said.

Attico Rooftop’s vibe was interrupted Wednesday. Lyons says they are not reverting back to masking up.

“We’re going the vaccination route. We are going to have security that checks the cards so our staff doesn’t have to go through it again,” Lyons said.

It comes after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced businesses will need to require masks to be worn inside, or employees and guests must show proof of vaccination.

CBS3 is told this decision was made without getting the restaurant industry’s input.

“If we had followed their lead back a year ago we’d be in a much worse situation because they didn’t want to close anything,” Kenney said.

“We’d love more support from the city to say, ‘This is how you should do it, this is how you react to disgruntle guests,'” PRLA Director of Operations Ben Fileccia said.

Bridget Foy’s, like Lyons and other operators, are worried about their employees.

“We are trained to check identifications to make sure people are of legal drinking age. That’s different than a piece of paper that can really easily be manipulated,” owner Bridget Foys said.

She’s requiring customers and staff to mask up while dining inside. Outside will remain unrestricted.

On social media, the iconic original Tony Luke’s is also choosing to require customers to wear a face covering instead of “asking people their business and violating their constitutional rights. This is still America for now.”

City officials say fines can be imposed if people and businesses don’t comply with the new safety measures.

Still, a lot of questions remain, like how will private events, like weddings, be handled?