PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia officials are implementing new requirements involving masks and vaccinations for businesses and city workers. On Wednesday, Mayor Jim Kenney announced a new mask mandate. It will go into effect at midnight Thursday, Aug. 12.

The new mandate requires masks to be worn by everyone, regardless of vaccination status, indoors at all Philadelphia businesses and institutions that do not have an enforced vaccine requirement. City buildings do not have a vaccine requirement, so masks will be required for staff, visitors and patrons in public areas, regardless of their vaccination status.

Philadelphia restaurants requiring patrons show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to dine inside is an example of where masks will not have to be worn.

The mask mandate will also be required at unseated events of more than 1,000 people.

“The updated policies we announced today are critical to slowing the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is more dangerous and transmissible than earlier forms of the virus,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “The science is clear: these measures will protect Philadelphians and save lives. We strongly urge everyone who has not yet received the vaccine to get it immediately; it is the best and safest way we can get through this deadly and unpredictable pandemic. We flattened the curve before and we must do everything in our power to do it again.”

The Philadelphia Eagles updated their health and safety protocols following the city’s new requirements.

Fans will be required to wear masks while at locations indoors at Lincoln Financial Field. They will not be required to wear masks while outdoors and will not have to show proof of vaccination. Unvaccinated fans are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless eating or drinking.

Fans should also bring their own masks with them to the stadium.

Kenney also announced a vaccine or mask requirement for city employees.

All city employees are required to be vaccinated by Sept. 1 or they will have to wear a double mask whenever they are in an enclosed space with other people. All new city employees will also be required to be fully vaccinated beginning Sept. 1.

Current employees who do not receive the vaccine before Sept. 1 will have to wear a disposable surgical mask which a cloth mask on top of it. Once they are fully vaccinated they will no longer be required to wear the double mask at work.

We are committed to keeping our employees safe from severe COVID infection and death. Today, we announced beginning Sept. 1, all @PhiladelphiaGov employees must be fully vaccinated or they will be required to double-mask when working in enclosed spaces. https://t.co/58rvrEUHlf pic.twitter.com/K6drBnRPAf — Jim #VaxUpPhilly Kenney (@PhillyMayor) August 11, 2021

“Cities and states throughout the United States are seeing a rise in new COVID cases,” said Acting Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole. “To stop the spread of the dangerous Delta variant and to protect those too young to be vaccinated, we are instituting new policies that have been proven to prevent the spread of COVID. Masks and vaccines make a real difference in the spread and severity of this infection.”

CBS3 previously learned that discussions regarding a possible city employee vaccine policy have been going on with “stakeholders” this week. The incoming decision has labor unions split.

These new requirements come as COVID-19 and hospital cases continue to rise in the city. Health officials report as of Aug. 9 the average number of new cases reported by the city were 180. This number has doubled three times in a month.

The recent surge is mainly being driven by the Delta variant and people who are not vaccinated, according to officials.