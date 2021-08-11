PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles play their first preseason game Thursday against the Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field. In the wake of Philadelphia’s new indoor mask mandate, the team’s front office says fans will be required to wear a mask when they are indoors at the stadium.
Fans in the outside seats will not be required to mask up.
The organization also says fans should bring their own masks. Those who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask at all times.
Philadelphia officials announced a new mask mandate Wednesday that will take effect at midnight Thursday. Face coverings must be worn inside unless the business requires proof of vaccination.MORE NEWS: Operation Warm Aiming To Distribute 600,000 Coats To Kids In Need This Winter
CBS3 has reached out to the Philadelphia Phillies for comment on their mask policy but has not heard back. The Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers at 1:05 p.m. Thursday.