Operation Warm has been around for 23 years and in that time, they’ve distributed over 4 million coats. They say they are busier now than ever before because of the pandemic.
"In a normal year, we see requests for 150,000 coats," Sica said. "And last year it was about 450,000, so just an enormous increase and we have already started to see that again."
They distribute through community organizations. This year they have a goal of outfitting 600,000 kids nationwide with a new coat, which will be their most ever.
“It’s not a hand-me-down coat,” David Reyes of Operation Warm said. “It’s not a used coat. It’s a brand new coat and that means a lot to a child.”
The nonprofit is based out of Glen Mills, but they distribute coats and shoes to kids in all 50 states and Canada. Distribution begins next week.
