PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On a hot day like Wednesday, the last thing you’re probably thinking about is staying warm during the winter. But nonprofits who help underprivileged kids are preparing for what could be their busiest winter yet.

“Even though it is incredibly hot today, we all know that it will get cold and we’re preparing for that,” Grace Sica said.

Sica is the executive director of Operation Warm, where the planning never stops. Not even when it’s hot.

Temperatures are in the 90s and while kids are enjoying pools today, those days are numbered. School starts soon and they’re preparing for their “School Ready” campaign.

“We know school is right around the corner,” Sica said. “We know that [it] will get cold.”