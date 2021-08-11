ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — The U.S. Open will be among several golf championships coming to Delaware County over the next 30 years, the United States Golf Association said Wednesday. The USGA announced Merion Golf Club in Ardmore will play host to the U.S. Open in 2030 and 2050 in release revealing a long-term relationship with the club and Oakmont Country Club, which is just outside of Pittsburgh.

Merion Golf Club will host the men’s U.S. Open in 2030 and 2050, while also hosting the 2034 and 2046 U.S. Women’s Open, the USGA said.

Merion will also hold the 2022 Curtis Cup Match and the 2026 U.S. Amateur.

“Oakmont and Merion are iconic in every sense of the word. They’re in rare company in golf and continue to test the best in the game,” USGA Championships senior managing director John Bodenhamer said. “We’re making history and kicking off a new era for our national championships in Pennsylvania, and we couldn’t be more excited for what lies ahead.”

The long-term relationship announced Wednesday will see 18 championships played in Pennsylvania between now and 2050.

Merion has already hosted 18 USGA championships over its history, which is the most of any site in the country. It last hosted the U.S. Open in 2013.

“Starting with its formation, the desire to host significant championships has been at Merion’s core. It is no wonder Merion has hosted more USGA championships than any other club in America,” Merion Golf Club Championship Chair Buddy Marucci said. “Our friendship with the USGA dates to its first decade and has produced some of the most incredible moments in golf history. We are thrilled to celebrate those moments by announcing four more Open championships, and we look forward to bringing the best players in the world to compete on Hugh Wilson’s timeless masterpiece.”

Oakmont Country Club will host the 2021 U.S. Amateur, 2025, 2034, 2042 and 2049 U.S. Open, 2028 and 2038 U.S. Women’s Open, 2033 Walker Cup Match and 2046 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Other USGA championships to be held in Pennsylvania include the 2022 U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open at the Lancaster Country Club and the 2024 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball at the Philadelphia Cricket Club.