By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at a bar in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Rising Sun Avenue just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Detectives were on the scene gathering evidence outside Banana’s Bar & Lounge.

Police say a man was shot multiple times in the torso and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 27-year-old man was shot once in the arm and once in the leg and is currently listed in critical condition.

Two other men — a 27-year-old and a 28-year-old — suffered gunshot wounds and are currently in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.