BEVERLY CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A volunteer firefighter and his wife are accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in their Burlington County home. Prosecutors say 33-year-old Luis Morales-Sarmiento and 22-year-old Katherine Morales-Sarmiento assaulted the boy last month.Trinity Health Systems, Owner Of 5 Tri-State Hospitals, To Require Employee Vaccination By September 21
Luis Morales-Sarmiento is a volunteer firefighter in Beverly City.READ MORE: District Attorney Larry Krasner Files Contempt Motions Against Philadelphia Police Department
Prosecutors say an investigation began when the victim’s mother reported the assault to police. The investigation found Luis Morales-Sarmiento, who is acquainted with the teen, invited him to the couple’s home and then assaulted him in the bedroom.MORE NEWS: Valuable Bird Worth $2,500 Stolen In Burlington County, Police Say
They’ve both been released after appearing in court Tuesday.